Wisconsin Tavern Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured

Three people were killed and two others were seriously injured in a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, early Sunday morning, a sheriff's department official said.
Authorities responded to a reported shooting at Somers House Tavern at 1548 Sheridan Road just after 1 a.m. Sunday.
They are still searching for the suspect, who they believe fled the scene, Kenosha County Sgt. David Wright said at a press conference Sunday morning.
The shooting appears to have been a “targeted and isolated incident,” and there is no threat to the public, Wright added.
Officials were still working to determine the identities of the people who died. The two people who were wounded were taken to area hospitals, Wright said.
The road leading up to the tavern was closed early Sunday while officials were investigating.
Sunday morning's shooting is the latest in a string of recent mass shootings across the country, including the killings of eight people at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis on Thursday. Last month, four people were killed at an office shooting in California, eight people were fatally shot at massage businesses in the Atlanta area, and 10 died in gunfire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.
Last week, President Joe Biden announced a series of executive actions aimed at tackling what he called a national "epidemic."
"Gun violence in this country is an epidemic and it is an international embarrassment," Biden said at the time.