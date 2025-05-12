Illinois

Woman accused of giving THC candy to children at a Illinois park: Police

Officers responded to reports of four children becoming "sluggish and fatigued" after consuming candy handed out by an unknown female.

By Grace Erwin

Wheeling police in Illinois.

Police are investigating an Illinois woman who is suspected to have given THC candy to children at a local park.

The Wheeling Police Department responded to reports of four children becoming "sluggish and fatigued" after consuming candy handed out by an unknown female at Pleasant Run/Four Acres park Sunday afternoon.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The children were transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation, where one of the children tested positive for THC, police said.

Officers searched the park area and found a product labeled "MOJO THC MILK CHOCOLATE," which they believe to be connected to the incident.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The woman was last seen wearing a blue and white leather jacket, walking southbound from the park.

The identity of the woman remains unknown, and investigators are working to determine the circumstances of the event.

No further information was available.

This article tagged under:

Illinois
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us