Woman Arguing With Aunt Over Housework Choked Her to Death: Chula Vista Police

A woman was behind bars Monday on suspicion of killing her aunt during an argument over housework at the victim's South Bay home, authorities reported.

Patrol officers conducting a welfare check on 52-year-old Leticia Hernandez, whose family had been unable to contact her for more than 24 hours, found her dead underneath a pile of clothing in her bedroom in the 100 block of East Prospect Street in Chula Vista shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to police.

Detectives determined that Hernandez had been choked after getting into a dispute with her 32-year-old niece, Elizabeth Maria Memea, 32, over cleaning the home, which is in a neighborhood of single-story ranches near Castle Park High School, Lt. Dan Peak said.

"During the argument, Memea … attacked Hernandez by choking and eventually killing her," the lieutenant alleged.

Memea was booked into Las Colinas women's jail in Santee, where she was being held without bail pending arraignment, which is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.