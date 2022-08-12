South Carolina

Woman Dies After Being Impaled by Flying Beach Umbrella in South Carolina

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates about 3,000 people are injured by beach umbrellas every year

Wind Blown Beach Umbrella
A beachgoer was killed Wednesday after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest, authorities said.

The umbrella was blown from its anchoring by the wind around 12:40 p.m. and hit Tammy Perreault while she was at a Garden City beach, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard told news outlets.

Perreault, 63, died about an hour later at the hospital from chest trauma, Willard said.

Beach umbrellas have a spiked end to help push them into the sand and their wide canopy allows them to get caught up in a strong wind if they are not anchored properly, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The federal agency estimates about 3,000 people are injured by beach umbrellas every year.

U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner of Virginia asked the safety agency to review safety rules for beach umbrellas and start a safety campaign after a Virginia woman was killed by an umbrella in 2016.

