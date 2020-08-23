Woman Dies While Waiting to Cross Into US at San Ysidro Port of Entry

At the moment the authorities are waiting for the arrival of the funeral service to continue with the corresponding protocol

By Marinee Zavala and Ana Gomez

A woman died Sunday morning while in line in Tijuana to cross into the United States at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

According to municipal police, they received a call at around 12:20 p.m. when a family driving a California-plated car said as they were waiting to cross, where a wait of 6 to 7 hours was estimated, their relative, a woman 89-years-old, no longer had vital signs, apparently as a result of cardiac arrest.

At the moment the authorities are waiting for the arrival of the funeral service to continue with the corresponding protocol.

Travelers looking to cross from Tijuana to San Diego through the different ports of entry were waiting up to 6 hours following new measures established by Customs and Border Protection (CBP), to discourage non-essential crossings and reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the United States. The move began on Aug. 21, in response to the health crisis and to protect border communities, the agency said.

CBP Imposes New Measures to Curb Non-Essential Travel Across US-Mexico Border

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Education News & Resources Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us