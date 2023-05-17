Woman Drugged and Robbed Miami Man Out of Over $600,000 in Jewelry: Police

Police are searching for a woman who they said drugged and robbed a Miami man she met at a club out of more than $600,000 worth of jewelry.

Miami Police said the incident happened in the early morning hours of May 8, when the man brought the woman back to his building in the 800 block of Northeast 1st Street.

The man said he had one drink with the woman in his apartment and fell asleep.

When he woke up around noon, he noticed his safe open, jewelry was missing, and the woman was nowhere to be found.

More than $600,000 worth of jewelry was taken, including a Rolex Daytona rainbow w/ diamonds, a Sky-Dweller Rolex, a gold chain, Franco Gold bracelets, Cartier sunglasses, and a rose gold diamond ring.

Surveillance footage released by police on Wednesday showed the woman arriving at the building with the man and later leaving on her own.

Police are looking for the woman, who was described as being in her mid-30s, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, about 140 pounds with long black hair.