Miami

Woman Drugged and Robbed Miami Man Out of Over $600,000 in Jewelry: Police

Miami Police said the incident happened in the early morning hours of May 8, when the man brought the woman back to his building in the 800 block of Northeast 1st Street

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are searching for a woman who they said drugged and robbed a Miami man she met at a club out of more than $600,000 worth of jewelry.

Miami Police said the incident happened in the early morning hours of May 8, when the man brought the woman back to his building in the 800 block of Northeast 1st Street.

The man said he had one drink with the woman in his apartment and fell asleep.

When he woke up around noon, he noticed his safe open, jewelry was missing, and the woman was nowhere to be found.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

More than $600,000 worth of jewelry was taken, including a Rolex Daytona rainbow w/ diamonds, a Sky-Dweller Rolex, a gold chain, Franco Gold bracelets, Cartier sunglasses, and a rose gold diamond ring.

Surveillance footage released by police on Wednesday showed the woman arriving at the building with the man and later leaving on her own.

Police are looking for the woman, who was described as being in her mid-30s, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, about 140 pounds with long black hair.

This article tagged under:

Miami
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us