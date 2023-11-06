Social media feud may have led to deadly Boston Common stabbing, prosecutors say

A 30-year-old woman accused of a deadly stabbing on Boston Common over the summer was ordered held without bail after entering a not guilty plea at her arraignment Monday in Suffolk Superior Court.

Boston police arrested Alyssa Partsch, of Dorchester, this past weekend. She was wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder in the death of Jazreanna Sheppard, 21, of South Boston.

Numerous family members of the victim and the defendant attended Monday's arraignment.

Friends and family are mourning the death of a young woman who was stabbed at Boston Common two weeks ago.

Partsch allegedly stabbed Sheppard to death in July. Sheppard was found with stab wounds near the Park Street MBTA station and died in the hospital.

Prosecutors said in court Monday that Sheppard was with a friend in Boston Common near Brewer Fountain around 11:30 on July 20 and as they went to leave, they encountered Partsch. They said witnesses allege that the two had never met in person, but they had engaged in "a series of social media exchanges" in which Partsch threatened Sheppard and was "seeking to entice her into a physical altercation."

As Sheppard approached the Park Street T station, prosecutors said, Partsch approached her, and could be seen on video stabbing Sheppard several times with a knife "about the face, head and torso." Partsch then fled through the MBTA transit system.

Sheppard was taken to Tufts Medical Center in critical condition, where she died.

Prosecutors asked that Partsch be held without bail due to the violent nature of the incident and because there appeared to have been some planning.

Her lawyer asked for bail to be set at $10,000, saying she was arrested at her home and works as a manager for several different Caffè Nero stores.

But Suffolk Superior Court Clerk Magistrate Edward Curley ordered Partsch held without bail. She is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 16 for a pretrial conference.