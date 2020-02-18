Iowa

Woman Says Man Held Her Against Her Will, Forced Her to Watch ‘Roots’ to Understand Racism

The woman said when she tried to move, Robert Noye told her to remain seated and made threats to kill her

Robert Lee Noye's mugshot
Linn County Sheriff's Office

An Iowa man is accused of forcing a woman to watch the miniseries "Roots," purportedly to better understand her racism, NBC News reports.

Robert Lee Noye, 52, faces charges of harassment and false imprisonment, according to Greg Buelow, public safety spokesman for Cedar Rapids.

On Monday, Cedar Rapids police were dispatched to an area in the city for an open-line 911 call "with lots of screaming," police said in a statement.

Dispatchers and officers were able to locate the home where the call was coming from by using GPS.

