New Jersey

Woman hospitalized after being impaled by beach umbrella at Jersey Shore

Officials in Asbury Park, New Jersey, said a woman has been hospitalized after she was impaled by a beach umbrella as she tried to capture it after it was picked up by the wind on Wednesday morning.

By Hayden Mitman

A woman has been hospitalized after she was impaled by a beach umbrella as she attempted to capture it when the wind blew it away in Asbury Park, New Jersey, on Wednesday morning, officials said.

According to Asbury Park Fire Chief Kevin Keddy, the incident happened about 9:30 a.m. along 3rd Street, when a woman, believed to be in her 20s, was chasing an umbrella after it was caught by the wind.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

He said it appeared that the woman was impaled by the umbrella as she tried to grab it.

The beach umbrella, Keddy said, went through her upper left shoulder and exited through her back.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

However, Keddy said, the woman was conscious and alert throughout the ordeal and she has been taken to a nearby hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us