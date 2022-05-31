Florida Keys

Woman Killed, 2 Boys Injured After Parasailing Accident in Florida Keys

The accident took place around 5 p.m. when the three victims slammed into the old Seven Mile Bridge west of Marathon

By NBC 6

Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via Getty Images

A woman was killed and two boys were injured after they hit a bridge during a parasailing accident in the Florida Keys Monday.

The accident happened around 5 p.m. when the three victims were parasailing and the winds picked up and slammed them into the old Seven Mile Bridge west of Marathon, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said.

Paramedics were called to the scene, where the woman was declared dead. Both boys, ages 7 and 10, were taken to a nearby hospital in Marathon with one later airlifted to a hospital in Miami.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victims, but said they were from Illinois and in the Keys for a vacation.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Key West Citizen reported that it was a mother and her two sons.

The FWC and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating the crash.

An employee of the parasail company used, Light House Parasail Inc. out of Marathon, told NBC 6 they are "devastated" and are cooperating with authorities during the investigation.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Uvalde school shooting May 25

Texas School Shooting Updates: Uvalde Funerals Begin; Police Chief Under Fire

National Hurricane Center 29 mins ago

Everything Points to Another Busy Hurricane Season: Experts

Editor's Note: NBC 6 has not confirmed the relationship between the woman and the boys and has edited the article.

This article tagged under:

Florida Keysmarathonparasailing accident
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us