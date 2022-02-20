Woman Rescued After Being Stuck Headfirst In a Chimney For Nearly an Hour: SDFD

Firefighters rescued a woman who was stuck headfirst down a chimney for almost an hour at a home in Paradise Hills Sunday, fire officials said.

The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. when the San Diego Police Department responded to a report of a domestic issue at on the corner of Allegheny Street and Flintridge Drive.

While officers were responding to the scene, they received an update that a one of the suspects had become lodged in the chimney. Police requested firefighters for further assistance, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Battalion Chief Tommy Charpentier.

Crews from San Diego fire, Chula Vista and National City all responded to help in the rescue of the woman stuck in the chimney.

Crews arrived and confirmed the woman was stuck headfirst with her feet up in the chimney mid-way down, Charpentier said.

The woman's head was about 6-feet off the ground and she was 8 or 10 feet from the top of the chimney. Crews tried to breach the wall from the inside and they also had crews on the roof with a tripod, rope and a winch system to rescue her, Charpentier said.

Rescue crews eventually pulled the woman out from the top and put her in a basket to get her off the roof, and was then transported to a hospital.

SDPD said the woman was was stuck in the chimney for about an hour. Charpentier said it took about a half hour to extricate her and a little more time to get her off the roof.