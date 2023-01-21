Daytona Beach

Florida Woman Shoots Her Terminally Ill Husband Inside Hospital Room

No one else was injured in the incident

By Monica Galarza

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating after a woman shot and killed her terminally ill husband inside of his AdventHealth Hospital room Saturday, officials said.

According to police, officers were dispatched Saturday to the report of a person shot inside of AdventHealth Hospital located at 301 Medical Memorial Parkway in Daytona Beach.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman who had shot her terminally ill husband inside the hospital and had confined herself to his room, police said.

The victim was identified as 77-year-old Jerry Gilland, his wife was confirmed to be the shooter, 76-year-old Ellen Gilland.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Officers evacuated staff and patients around the room and Gilland was not seen as a threat to staff or patients at that time.

Ellen told officers that her husband had been ill for some time and they had planned the shooting together, police spokeswoman Carrie McCallister said.

AdventHealth officials did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

California

At Least 10 Dead, 10 Injured in Mass Shooting in Monterey Park

World News

5-Story Building Collapse Kills at Least 10 in Syrian City of Aleppo

No one else was injured in the incident.

Daytona Beach police said negations began just before 12:30 p.m. and Ellen surrendered just after 3 p.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Daytona BeachDaytona Beach Police
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us