Washington DC

Woman hit and killed by convoy hauling tank from Trump's military parade

Sierra Nichole Smith died after she was hit by a semitrailer truck carrying a tank and then an SUV at New York Avenue and Bladensburg Road in Northeast D.C.

By Jordan Young and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The truck was part of a convoy removing equipment from the military parade, the source said.

It was not immediately clear if the convoy was at fault for the crash, and no charges have been filed.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The woman was identified by police as 39-year-old Sierra Nichole Smith.

D.C. police and D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a report of a pedestrian hit at the intersection of New York Avenue and Bladensburg Road in Northeast a little before 9:30 p.m. Monday. Lifesaving measures were performed, but Smith was pronounced dead, police said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The Metropolitan Police Department Major Crash Unit was called to the scene and is investigating.

Smith ran into the road, stumbled and fell in front of the semitrailer truck, according to the preliminary investigation. Pinned under the truck, she was dragged for several blocks, police said, before becoming dislodged and hit by a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban being driven behind the truck.

Both drivers stayed on the scene, police said.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Supreme Court 2 hours ago

Supreme Court OKs Tennessee ban on gender-affirming care for kids, a setback for transgender rights

Movies 3 hours ago

See Jeremy Allen White as the Boss in ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere' trailer

Smith appeared to be impaired at the time of the crash, a law enforcement source told NBC Washington.

This article tagged under:

Washington DC
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us