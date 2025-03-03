Boston

Woman stung by a scorpion while retrieving luggage at Boston airport

Police said they don't know where it came from or what type it was

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

A woman was stung by a scorpion while retrieving luggage at Boston Logan International Airport on Sunday, according to police.

Massachusetts State Police said the 40-year-old woman was retrieving her luggage from the baggage claim area of customs around 7:30 p.m. Sunday when she was stung. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment but no update on her condition was available.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

State police said they did not have any information on where the scorpion came from or what type of scorpion it was.

According to the Mayo Clinic, scorpion stings can be very painful but are rarely life-threatening, and healthy adults often don't even require treatment. Young children and older adults are at a higher risk of serious complications.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Scorpions live on every continent except for Antartica, but they are not common in the northeast. There are over 2,500 different species.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us