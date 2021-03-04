Woman Used Box Cutter to Stab Driver in Suspected Act of ‘Road Rage' in San Marcos: CHP

A woman has been arrested for allegedly using a box cutter to stab a driver in a suspected act of road rage on a freeway in San Diego’s North County, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP confirmed Wednesday that Jasmine Putman, 25, had been arrested one day prior in connection with the stabbing, which happened at around 6 p.m. on Feb. 26 on Nordahl Road in San Marcos – an exit off state Route 78, west of Interstate 15.

Investigators said Putman was driving a Nissan Pathfinder eastbound on SR-78 when she was involved in what the CHP described as “a road rage incident” with a man driving a Honda Civic. No details were given about what sparked the road rage.

Both drivers exited the freeway on Nordahl Road and parked. The CHP said the people inside both vehicles got out and got into a physical altercation.

During the encounter, the man who had been driving the Honda was stabbed with a box cutter – only, he didn’t realize it at first, the CHP said. The drivers of both the Pathfinder and the Honda got back into their cars and left the scene.

Shortly after the altercation, the driver of the Honda realized he had been stabbed and needed medical treatment.

Oceanside CHP Area investigators then began looking into the case and developed some leads on who had been inside the Nissan Pathfinder. This led them to Putman, who was identified as the driver of the Pathfinder and arrested on March 2, CHP Officer Juan Escobar said. Investigators said the box cutter allegedly used in the stabbing was recovered.

It is unclear if the drivers had anyone else with them in their cars but NBC 7 reached out to the CHP Thursday morning for more details.

The CHP said Putnam is facing a charge of attempted murder. She was booked into the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility and is scheduled to appear in court on March 10.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can reach out to the Oceanside CHP Area office at (760) 643-3400.