International Women's Day

Women Are Essential: For International Women's Day, Here's How to Help

Your donations can help women who are struggling during the pandemic get back on their feet

By Lisa Tolin | TODAY

FILE - A waitress working at a restaurant wearing a face mask to avoid the spread of coronavirus.
GettyImages

This International Women's Day, CARE is helping women get back to work.

Women have been hardest hit by job losses during the pandemic. And it's women who dominate some of the most essential front-line jobs: nurses, teachers — and mothers.

CARE will work with nonprofit partners across the country to identify unemployed or underemployed women and hire those women for  jobs.

The CARE Package Relief program pairs up gig economy platforms like TaskRabbit and DoorDash with local nonprofits such as food pantries to create new jobs and deal with growing demand.

So far, CARE efforts have helped women get work delivering food to families in need, conducting wellness checks and performing other tasks that help with distribution.

The result? Jobs for the unemployed and food and supplies to those in need.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

International Women's DaywomenCare
