Women's March in San Diego: Hundreds March for Reproductive Rights

Hundreds took to the streets of San Diego to support reproductive rights, part of a nationwide series of demonstrations against Texas' near-total abortion ban.

The crowds of demonstrators, many carrying signs reading, "Women's rights are human rights," marched in front of Waterfront Park. Up to 100,000 people are expected to demonstrate in the capital and all 50 states, the Women's March says.

The event is the fifth Women's March, with this year focusing on abortion rights following a Texas ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy when many women aren't aware they're pregnant.

"When the Supreme Court rejected an emergency request to block Texas's abortion ban, they effectively took the next step towards overturning Roe v. Wade. Simply put: We are witnessing the most dire threat to abortion access in our lifetime," the Women's March states on its website. "That's why we're marching in every single state and in our nation's capital Washington, DC -- on Oct. 2 before the Supreme Court reconvenes. We need to send an unmistakable message about our fierce opposition to restricting abortion access and overturning Roe v. Wade before it's too late.''

"The turnout is astonishingly great and really inspiring," said Jill Green, a participant in the rally. "I am really hopeful that this will make a difference in Texas."

Darrah Johnson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest, Nora Vargas, San Diego County Supervisor, Sarah Bacerra, President of Women's March San Diego are among the speakers at the rally.

"I am glad to see young women out here fighting for their own rights," said Mandy Senhen who is participating in the rally. "Women fighting for their rights. Women's rights are human rights. We have to do better."

N. Harbor Dr., from Grape St to Pacific Hwy and Pacific Hwy from N. Harbor Dr. to Ash St. were closed until 12:30 p.m.