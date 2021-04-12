San Diego Zoo

Worker Bitten By Viper at San Diego Zoo

The worker was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment

By Eric S. Page

African Bush Viper, Atheris squamigera, coiled around a tree branch; native to Masai Mara, Kenya, Africa Controlled situation.
Getty Image

A San Diego Zoo wildlife care specialist was bitten Monday by a venomous snake while they were in an area away from the public, an official said.

The worker was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment after the bite from the African bush viper, the official said, stressing that "incidents like this are very rare, and the snake was contained at all times with no risk of an escape."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The condition of the employee was unknown Tuesday.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Afghanistan 28 mins ago

Biden to Announce Withdrawal of US Troops From Afghanistan by 9/11

Derek Chauvin 11 hours ago

Chauvin Trial: Defense Begins Case in Ex-Cop's Trial Over George Floyd Death

The male African Bush viper can grow up to nearly 2.5 feet in length and the species easily recognized by its dorsal scales that give it a distinctive, dragon-like appearance.

Since there is no antivenin for the African bush viper, its bite, which can cause bleeding of the internal organs, can be fatal, according to several websites, though the danger is reportedly dependent upon the age of the snake and a variety of other factors.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Zoo
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us