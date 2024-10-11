A worker was rescued Thursday after scaffolding partially collapsed above the Milwaukee County Courthouse, police said.

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a report of a scaffolding failure around 2:30 p.m., Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said.

People could be seen lowering ropes to the worker on the "swing stage" as part of a recovery effort, NBC affiliate WTMJ-TV reported. A second worker who was on a ledge above the scaffolding came over to help.

The Milwaukee Fire Department's Heavy Urban Rescue Team responded to the scene and rescued the two workers from the building ledge.

"We were ready to go over the edge...but these folks that are working on this site are highly skilled," Lipski said.

Two other workers were then removed from another scaffolding that did not collapse, officials said.

There were no injuries reported, Lipski said.