COVID-19

World Health Organization Halts Hydroxychloroquine Study

"Hydroxychloroquine does not result in the reduction of mortality of hospitalized COVID-19 patients," the WHO reported

hidroxicloroquina pastilla
George Frey/Getty Images

The World Health Organization has halted research on whether hydroxychloroquine could be an effective treatment for COVID-19.

Multiple studies have shown that the drug, an anti-malarial medicine also used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, has no impact on the coronavirus.

The WHO said in a statement Wednesday that recent findings "showed that hydroxychloroquine does not result in the reduction of mortality of hospitalized COVID-19 patients."

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Atlanta 9 hours ago

Ex-Officer Who Shot Rayshard Brooks Charged With Felony Murder, 10 Other Counts

Aunt Jemima 14 hours ago

Aunt Jemima Brand Retired Due to Racial Stereotype; Uncle Ben’s Brand to ‘Evolve’

The decision will not affect other research examining whether hydroxychloroquine might be beneficial to prevent COVID-19 or for patients after they recover from the virus.

Get the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

COVID-19coronaviruscoronavirus pandemichydroxychloroquineWHO
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us