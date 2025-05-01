If you’ve been using the same password for years — or worse, the same one across all your accounts — World Password Day can be your opportunity to change that.

Hackers and scammers perpetually try to steal our personal information because that data is valuable. With so many details of our lives and finances stored online, shouldn't you optimize your first line of defense by having a strong password?

What makes a strong password?

The Federal Trade Commission, which offers online safety guidance, recommends having a hard-to-guess password and enabling two-factor authentication when possible.

"If you create your own password, make it long. Aim for at least 15 characters. Use a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols," the FTC writes on its website.

Passphrases, which are a string of unrelated words separated by spaces, are also a good option, the FTC said, as long as the words are random and not something easily guessed like song lyrics or famous quotes.

Here's an example of a passphrase from the FBI: TechTuesday2021Strengthen!

Extra security: Password managers and 2FA

Between work and our personal lives, there are too many usernames and passwords to keep count. The FTC also recommends using a password manager, many of which can automatically generate passwords and auto-populate your password whenever you need to log in to a website or app.

"Studies show that people aren’t good at creating and remembering strong passwords. You can have your browser or device create a password for you," the FTC writes. "Make sure the password for your password manager is strong. And protect it like you do your other passwords."

Use a reputable, expert-reviewed password manager on your devices. For more information on Apple's Passwords app, click here. For more information on Google's Password Manager, click here.

Even the strongest password can be vulnerable if it’s the only thing between a hacker and your account. Two-factor authentication, or 2FA, is widely recommended because it adds a second layer of security, often in the form of a one-time code sent via text or generated by an app.

"A hacker who steals your password can’t log in to your account without the second authentication factor. The most common type of two-factor authentication is a verification passcode you get by text message or email," the FTC writes. "The more secure types of two-factor authentication are an authenticator app or a security key. Choose one of these methods for more protection if you have the option."

If you believe someone is using your personal information, report the case to the FTC at IdentityTheft.gov and receive a recovery plan.

The origins of World Password Day

It's commonly believed that World Password Day, observed annually on the first Thursday of May, was established by tech giant Intel as a global initiative to raise awareness about the importance of strong passwords in 2013.

"Since then it’s taken on a life of its own, with thousands sharing tips for strong passwords worldwide," Intel wrote to celebrate World Password Day in 2021. "But today, it’s clear that a strong password isn’t enough to keep prying eyes from your online accounts. Securing our personal and professional accounts with a layer of multi-factor authentication is essential for basic digital hygiene."

Intel's concept was inspired by security researcher Mark Burnett, who in his 2005 book "Perfect Passwords" emphasized the need for better password practices and suggested the idea of a dedicated day to promote password security awareness, telecommunications company Telefónica writes.