World's largest luxury group LVMH slumps 5% after second-quarter revenue miss

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

  • Shares in LVMH fell on Wednesday after the luxury group on Tuesday released its earnings for the first half of 2024.

Shares in the world's largest luxury group LVMH fell on Wednesday after its second-quarter sales came in below analyst consensus on Tuesday.

Quarterly sales came in at 20.98 billion euros ($22.7 billion) in the second quarter, compared to the 21.6 billion euros LSEG analysts were expecting.

LVMH shares were last down by 5.3% at 9:04 a.m. London time. Other luxury sector stocks, including Gucci-owner Kering which is set to report earnings on Wednesday, also retreated.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

