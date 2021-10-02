Veterans

Local WWII Veteran Sidney Walton Dead at 102

Sidney Walton reached 40 states in his No Regrets Tour

By NBC 7 Staff and Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sidney Walton, from San Diego and one of the country's last WWII vets, passed away Saturday in Santa Monica surrounded by his family, a statement released said.

Walton was born on February 11, 1919, and was on a national "No Regrets Tour" visiting all 50 states and meeting all 50 governors to raise awareness of the diminishing number of WWII veterans and the sacrifices they made.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Last Tuesday, Walton visited Oklahoma and met with Gov. Kevin Stitt. Oklahoma was his 40th state.

"My father was a living piece of history, reminding us not to forget the price of our freedoms today. He inspired tremendous appreciation for all veterans," Walton's son Paul said in a statement.

The veteran was stationed in Asia with the Army during World War II, before going on to a career as a chemical engineer. Walton said the idea for the No Regrets Tour came from the regret of never meeting some of the last Civil War veterans

Walton has met the presidents of the U.S. and France, was honored at the 2020 Super Bowl, celebrated a birthday on the Today Show, was featured on World News Tonight, and received the 2020 Unsung Hero Patriot Award.  

The Mission for 100-Year-Old US Military Veterans: Super Bowl Coin Flip

Funeral services will be held in San Diego. A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for expenses.

This article tagged under:

VeteransWorld War II
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters PAWSitively Good Awards NBCLX
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us