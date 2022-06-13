Two of the Best Bakeries in the US Are in the Bay Area, According to Yelp. Here's Where

The Bay Area is home to a lot of great food, from Michelin-starred restaurants in San Francisco and to globally-recognized fine dining in the Napa Valley.

The latest places to add to your Bay Area food bucket list — Sugar Dot Bake Shop in Walnut Creek and Hey, Cookie! in San Francisco, named as two of the best bakeries in the U.S. by Yelp this month.

Sugar Dot ranks as the second-best bakery in the U.S., while Hey, Cookie! took the sixth spot.

Sugar Dot Bake Shop specializes in custom-made desserts for events and unfortunately, doesn't have a brick-and-mortar store.

From Meyer lemon tarts to chocolate and coconut cakes, there's a decadent option for practically every dessert lover.

Orders are taken in advance — find more information here.

Hey, Cookie! specializes in custom-made, hand-delivered cookies in San Francisco.

The bakery began in 2011, according to the owner on Yelp, and serves a variety of cookies including mint and chocolate, chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and Mexican Wedding cookies.

For a full list of baked goods, click here.

Yelp’s 2022 ranking lists the top bakeries in the U.S. and Canada, based on the total volume and ratings of reviews.

The Walnut Creek and San Francisco bakeries weren't the only California small businesses on the list.

Yelp also recognized Izola bakery in San Diego (taking the no. 1 spot) and the Baking Fool in Garden Grove.

To see the full list, click here.

