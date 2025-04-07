Nature

No injuries reported after boulder takes out family business in NY

One concern for first responders is a 500-gallon interior heating oil tank that leaked fuel as a result of the impact, which led to a hazmat situation as a precaution

By Marc Santia and NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A family business in the New York City suburb of Yonkers partially collapsed Monday morning in a bizarre incident as a boulder rolled down a hill behind the structure and hit it, according to the mayor's office.

Yonkers firefighters responded to reports of a possible building collapse on Saw Mill River Road around 7 a.m. and found a large portion of the building had collapsed, officials said. The boulder had become free, slid down the hill and hit the building, according to the fire department.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

No injuries were reported and there is no danger to the public or nearby homes in the New York City suburb, the fire department said.

One concern for first responders is a 500-gallon interior heating oil tank that leaked fuel as a result of the impact, which has led to a hazmat situation as a precaution, the mayor tells NBC New York.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The Liberty Lines bus route will be affected, the mayor said. Fire officials said the road will remain closed in both directions until further notice.

This article tagged under:

Nature
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us