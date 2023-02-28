Yosemite National Park

Yosemite, Buried Under Several Feet of Snow, Remains Closed Indefinitely

The park, which has been closed since Saturday, said snow is up to 15 feet deep in some areas

By NBC Bay Area staff

Significant snowfall at Yosemite National Park.
Yosemite National Park

Yosemite National Park remains closed indefinitely as crews work to clear several feet of snow that has piled up over the past several days, the park announced Tuesday.

The park, which has been closed since Saturday, said snow is up to 15 feet deep in some areas.

Crews have been working on restoring critical services to get the park back open safely.

People hoping to visit the park should check the Yosemite National Park website and its social media pages for the latest updates.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Yosemite National ParkCalifornia
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us