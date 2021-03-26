You don't have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to get in on the free doughnut deal at Krispy Kreme.

Customers who have chosen not to get a COVID shot or those who are still waiting to get the vaccine can still get a free doughnut on Mondays from March 29 through May 24.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Earlier this week, the company announced customers who have received the vaccine will receive a free doughnut every day for the rest of the year.

The company said the promotion was to show support for those who choose to get vaccinated.