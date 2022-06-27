You May be Owed Money in a New Facebook Class Action Lawsuit Worth Millions. Here's How to Find Out

A new, $90 million Facebook class action settlement could bring a payout your way.

According to a press release, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California has granted "preliminary approval" of a $90 million settlement with Facebook's parent company involving the famous "Like" button.

The suit addresses a "long-running class action accusing Facebook of tracking its subscribers’ activities on non-Facebook websites –- even while signed out of their Facebook accounts."

According to the press release, the class action suit applies to Facebook users in the United States who, between April 22, 2010, and Sept. 25, 2011, visited non-Facebook websites that displayed Facebook's "Like" button.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Individual settlement amounts have not yet been released.

The release states that claims administrator Angeion has begun to send out email notifications to eligible class members with instructions on how to file claims.

These emails will continue to be distributed through July 15, 2022, the release states.

If you have not yet received an email from the Claims Administrator but believe you should be listed as a class action member and are entitled to a payout, you can submit a claim here.

The deadline to submit a claim is Sept. 22, 2022.

This suit, filed by the law firm DiCello Levitt Gutzler, follows a recent $650 Million suit in Illinois that impacted nearly 1.5 million residents. That class action lawsuit only applied to Illinois residents as it alleged Facebook broke the state's strict privacy law by collecting and storing biometric data -- or physical characteristics -- of users without their consent through features including facial recognition technology.

Facebook users might recognize this feature as "Tag Suggestions" notifications.

The deadline to apply for that class action lawsuit passed in 2020, and users began receiving checks in the amount of $397 in May.