Your Christmas Tree Is Going to Be Pricey Again This Year

There are 383 licensed Christmas tree growers in Oregon who sell about 4.6 million trees a year

By Associated Press

1074082944
Valery Matytsin/TASS

Experts in Oregon, the nation's No. 1 supplier of Christmas trees, say prices for a holiday evergreen will remain higher this year due to a tight supply.

Chad Landgren, with Oregon State University's College of Forestry, says there are 400 fewer Oregon growers than there were 15 years ago and land once used for Christmas trees is now being used for less labor intensive crops. Many tree farms went out of business about a decade ago.

On average, consumers paid $78 for a tree in 2018, up $3 from 2017.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

1 hour ago

Daughter of Deacon Shot and Killed During Church Service Speaks Out

John Lewis 2 hours ago

US Rep. John Lewis of Georgia Says He Has Pancreatic Cancer

There are 383 licensed Christmas tree growers in Oregon who sell about 4.6 million trees a year.

Most of those trees are sold in the Pacific Northwest, California, Nevada and Arizona.

Mexico is the top international importer of Oregon trees.

Copyright A
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us