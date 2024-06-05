Parents and guests attending this high school graduation ceremony in Cooper City, Florida on Wednesday night, will think they're seeing double–and briefly, triple.

But there won't be anything wrong with their vision.

Fourteen sets of twins and a set of triplets are actually part of Cooper City High School’s class of 2024.

“I was like, 14? Fourteen? That’s such a big number,” twin Jordan Gara said through a laugh along with his brother, Dylan.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Though there’s no official count, Broward County Public Schools believes these students are setting a record for the most twins graduating at the same time from one school.

“Well we knew we had quite a few twins seeing them around campus. Didn’t quite know the actual number until just recently when a parent brought it up,” Principal Vera Perkovic said.

Among the graduates, two sets of twins are identical and the other 12 sets are fraternal.

“Your whole life when you’re a twin, you kind of stand out. People are always pointing it out to you and talking about how you’re a twin,” student Jocelyn Reed said while standing next to her sister, Gabrielle. “So it’s kind of crazy to see that there’s so many other people in the same situation.”

Most of the twins have been in school together since elementary school, and five sets–plus the triplets–will stay together when they move on to college in the fall.

But most are preparing to go their separate ways for the first time in their lives.

"We just want to be our own independent person... and are ready to just forge our own path," Jocelyn said.

"And see what it's like to live, you know, not as a twin," Gabrielle added.

Brothers Dylan and Jordan agreed it would be weird to wake up and not see the other, "but that's why there's FaceTime."

And then, there are sisters Gabriella, Daniella and Isabella Tellez, who make up the only set of triplets to graduate this year from Cooper City High School.

"It's definitely special to be the only one graduating this class," Isabella said.

"Yeah, it's great because you get to share experiences. You go through the highs and lows together," Gabriella said.

The sensational siblings and Perkovic came up with a slogan for the future graduates: “Twice as nice and triple the fun.”

The graduation ceremony will be held Wednesday night at Nova Southeastern University.