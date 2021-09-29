YouTube Cracks Down on Anti-Vaccine Misinformation, Bans Major Accounts

YouTube announced a total ban Wednesday on vaccine misinformation and the termination of the accounts of several prominent anti-vaccine influencers, including Joseph Mercola and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., citing “the need to remove egregious harmful content.”

The new policy was crafted as the company began to see false claims about COVID-19 vaccines “spill over into misinformation about vaccines in general,” according to a company blog post.

YouTube already had a policy against COVID vaccine misinformation, but the new ban against broader vaccine misinformation includes content that falsely claims approved vaccines are dangerous or ineffective, including the false belief that vaccines cause autism or cancer.

YouTube said videos that include people sharing their personal experience related to the vaccine will still be allowed as long as the channel they are on doesn't demonstrate "a pattern of promoting vaccine misinformation.”

