Yovanovitch, Key Figure in Trump Trial, Inks Book Deal

Marie Yovanovitch, who was ousted from her post as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine after a smear campaign by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, has signed a book deal, it was announced Friday.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt said it had acquired a memoir by Yovanovich, a key witness and figure in the House inquiry that led to President Donald Trump's impeachment.

"The as-yet-untitled memoir will recount her long career in the U.S. foreign service, which took her from Mogadishu to Moscow to Kyiv and finally back to Washington, D.C. — where, to her dismay, she found a political system beset by many of the same challenges she had spent her career combating overseas," the publisher said in a press release.

