Russia-Ukraine War

Zelenskyy: Blinken, Austin to Visit Ukraine Sunday

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke of the plans Saturday during a press conference

Getty Images

Ukraine's president says he will meet Sunday in Kyiv with the U.S. secretary of state and secretary of defense.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke of the plans Saturday during a press conference. He did not immediately share more detail about the visit from Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin.

The White House declined to comment on Saturday. The U.S. State Department also declined comment.

Zelenskyy has for weeks urged Western allies to send Ukraine more weapons to counter the Russian invasion.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Their trip would mark the highest-level U.S. officials to visit to the country since the beginning of the war. The Russian invasion will enter its third month Sunday.

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.

More Russia-Ukraine War Coverage

Russia-Ukraine War 16 hours ago

Ukraine: Russians Try to Storm Mariupol Plant, Strike Odesa

Business 14 hours ago

Senior U.S. Government Officials to Visit Kyiv, Zelenskyy Says; Energy Embargo May Actually Boost Russia's Bottom Line

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine WarAntony BlinkenLloyd AustinVolodymyr Zelenskyy
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us