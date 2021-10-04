New Kids On The Block

New Kids On The Block to Bring MixTape Tour 2022 to LA and Orange Counties

Joining the OG boy band are Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue as they come to Southern California.

By City News Service

Pop super-group New Kids On The Block announced their Mixtape Tour 2022 Monday, with special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue, and the tour will include stops in Los Angeles, Anaheim and San Diego.

"We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can't wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022,'' NKOTB member Donnie Walberg said in a statement.

The tour will be produced by Live Nation and begin its 50-plus dates on May 10, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and wrap July 23, 2022, in Washington, D.C. The MixTape Tour 2022 will stop at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles on May 27, at Honda Center in Anaheim on May 28, and at Viejas Arena in San Diego on May 26.

Tickets go on sale Friday at Ticketmaster.com. Information on VIP packages and NKOTB fan club pre-sales is available at nkotb.com.

