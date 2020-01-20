New Measles Case Confirmed at LAX and Brentwood Pharmacy

An airline passenger with a confirmed case of measles arrived at LAX and visited a Brentwood pharmacy, authorities said Monday.

The passenger arrived at the Tom Bradley International Terminal and baggage claim between 1:45 p.m. and 5 p.m. Jan. 12 while infectious, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said.

The infectious person also visited the CVS Pharmacy at 11941 San Vicente Boulevard between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Jan. 13 and between 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday, officials said.

People who were in those locations at those times should check their medical records to determine whether they are protected against measles.

They should also monitor themselves for fever and/or an unexplained rash from seven to 21 days after exposure and contact their health care provider about a potential exposure if they are pregnant, have an infant, have a weakened immune system or are not immunized, officials said.

Measles is spread by air and by direct contact even before the patient knows they have it and causes fever, cough, watery red eyes and a rash, according to County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH.

There were 20 measles cases among Los Angeles County residents in 2019 in addition to 14 cases among non-residents who traveled through the county, officials said.

That does not include Long Beach and Pasadena, which have their own health departments that reported cases. In most of the cases, the patients were not immunized or did not know whether they had ever been immunized.