The Littlest Trick-or-Treaters at Cedars Will Melt Your Chocolate Heart

In the most adorable Halloween tradition ever, the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s made costumes for their littlest trick-or-treaters -- NICU babies.

Some of the hand-sewn costumes were made for babies as small as 2 pounds.

It's a tradition the hospital has carried on for 25 years.

The NICU can be tough on parents and babies, but the sweet tradition helps families celebrate spooky season together.

"It makes me emotional. It’s been a long family tradition to dress our first babies up as pumpkins for their first Halloween, from all of my siblings to all of my kids, and now she gets to be a pumpkin in here too," mom Emily Hoffman said.

