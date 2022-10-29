Halloween

The Littlest Trick-or-Treaters at Cedars Will Melt Your Chocolate Heart

It's a tradition the hospital has carried on for 25 years.

By Heather Navarro

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

In the most adorable Halloween tradition ever, the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s made costumes for their littlest trick-or-treaters -- NICU babies.

Some of the hand-sewn costumes were made for babies as small as 2 pounds.

It's a tradition the hospital has carried on for 25 years.

The NICU can be tough on parents and babies, but the sweet tradition helps families celebrate spooky season together.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"It makes me emotional. It’s been a long family tradition to dress our first babies up as pumpkins for their first Halloween, from all of my siblings to all of my kids, and now she gets to be a pumpkin in here too," mom Emily Hoffman said.

news 11 hours ago

From Chipotle to Wendy's, Here Are 7 Places to Score Halloween Freebies and Discounts

Halloween Oct 27

Halloween Caramel Apples: An Easy, Fun Treat Amid the Candy

halloween activities Oct 28

10 Family Friendly Halloween Events in SoCal

Corgis are invading! Check out the free and fun event in Huntington Beach. 

This article tagged under:

HalloweenCaliforniaSouthern CaliforniaCedars-Sinai
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us