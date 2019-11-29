LAPD Officer Shot in Boyle Heights, Expected to Survive

The officer did not suffer life-threatening injuries, the LAPD said.

By Jack Noyes and Shahan Ahmed

A Los Angeles Police Department officer was shot during a stop on a pedestrian in Boyle Heights Friday, police said.

The shooting took place near the intersection of Malabar Street and North Fickett Street around 7:10 p.m., according to the LAPD.

The officer did not suffer life-threatening injuries, Officer Mike Lopez, the department's public information officer, said. The officer was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment and was in stable condition, the department said.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said the officer, a five-year veteran, was struck in the arm.

A male suspect in his 20s was taken into custody and a gun was recovered at the scene, the LAPD said.

The suspect was not struck by gunfire, Moore said.

