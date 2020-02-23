One Dead After Car Flips Over on 10 Freeway

One person is dead after a two vehicle collision on the 10 Freeway Saturday night, according to California Highway Patrol.

A car was traveling eastbound on the 10 freeway near Crenshaw when they attempted to change lines and side-swiped a smaller vehicle, CHP said. The larger vehicle lost control, drove up an embankment and flipped over.

The driver was ejected from the car and died on scene, according to CHP.

No one else was injured. Parts of the 10 Freeway near Crenshaw Boulevard was closed throughout Sunday morning.