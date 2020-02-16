210 freeway

One Dead After Wrong Way Crash on 210 Freeway in Monrovia

By City News Service and Gene Kang

A person was killed Sunday morning in a crash involving a wrong way motorist on the Foothill (210) Freeway in Monrovia, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash on the eastbound freeway, east of Huntington Drive, occurred a little before 4:40 a.m., the CHP reported.

Witnesses reported a vehicle speeding westbound in the eastbound carpool lanes and that the vehicle was later described as a white sedan, the CHP said.

That car then crashed, head on with another car at 4:43 a.m., with one of the vehicles flipping over.

A representative from the coroner's office was called to the location at 5:35 a.m. CHP said the another person was taken to the hospital with "major injuries."

A SigAlert was issued at 5:05 a.m. closing the carpool, one, two and three lanes -- as well as the Huntington Drive onramp -- for up to four hours but it could be longer. The No. 5 five lane remained open.

