One Killed, One Wounded in Compton Shooting

A man was shot dead and another man was wounded Sunday in Compton.

The shooting occurred a little before 9:25 a.m. near the intersection of Alondra Boulevard and Poinsettia Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's

Department Information Bureau reported.

A victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim was taken to an area hospital, where his condition was unknown.

Sheriff's homicide detectives asked anyone with information regarding

the assault to call them at 323-890-5500.

