One Killed, One Wounded in Compton Shooting

A man was shot dead and another man was wounded Sunday in Compton.
The shooting occurred a little before 9:25 a.m. near the intersection of Alondra Boulevard and Poinsettia Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's
Department Information Bureau reported.
A victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim was taken to an area hospital, where his condition was unknown.
News
Top news of the day
Sheriff's homicide detectives asked anyone with information regarding
the assault to call them at 323-890-5500.
Copyright CNS - City News Service