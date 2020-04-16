One Man Said His Dead Mother Got a Stimulus Check

The coronavirus relief checks are starting to hit bank accounts, but they’re not providing relief to everyone.

Kara in Los Angeles for example said she received a message that read “payment status not available” from the IRS when checking the status of her stimulus check.

“This is so unacceptable and typical of government,” she said.

The first wave of the $1,200 coronavirus stimulus checks went out over the weekend. Randy Mac reports for the NBC4 News at6 p.m. April 13, 2020.

Others are facing different problems, like a “technical difficulties” error on the IRS site.

Some funds that have been sent went to wrong bank accounts.

One consumer tweeted: “My stimulus check got put into an account I don’t even own anymore.”

Another said “IRS messed up my bank account number.”

There are many problems, but few answers.

Get essentials like eggs and toilet paper with some help from your credit card company. Randy Mac reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020.

The IRS told the NBCLA I-Team it’s simply doing the best it can.

“It’s exactly $1,200. It’s the stimulus check. And it hit exactly on April 15,” Mark Pappas said.

Pappas has an entirely different problem.

He did get a stimulus check -- but for his mother Carmella.

She died in 2018.

“How can this money be deposited into the account of a deceased person?” he said.

The IRS can’t answer that question either. But financial experts said Ccarmella is likely one of thousands of deceased taxpayers who will get checks.

“If the person was alive and earned income in the years in question, 2019 or 2018, and they qualified based on the income limits, then the system will send out a check, and the estate and or surviving spouse should be able to keep that check,” financial expert Brian Levy.

It’s something that doesn’t sit right with Pappas.

“I don’t feel right about keeping the money. Not at all. I mean there’s other people who need the money,” Pappas said.

The IRS also wants to warn consumers about scams involving relief checks.

The IRS will never call you and ask for bank account information, so if someone does, it’s not legit.

There’s no one who can help you get your check quicker. If someone promises that, it’s a scam.

For some commonly asked IRS questions and answers, visit this site.