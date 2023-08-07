LA County Sheriff's Department

One man shot, killed by LA County Sheriff's deputies in Carson

A man, shot by deputies, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the LA County Sheriff’s Department.

By Helen Jeong and Michelle Valles

Homicide detectives began investigating a deadly deputy shooting that happened early this morning at a Chevron gas station in Carson.

The incident was reported at around 2:20 a.m. in the 17400 block of S. Central Ave. near Artesia Boulevard.

The male suspect was pronounced dead, according to the Sheriff’s Department. It’s not clear what led up to the shooting. No deputies were injured.

A large perimeter was set up near the Chevron gas station.

The CHP also closed the 91 Freeway offramp on Central Avenue during the early morning hours while the active investigation continued.

