One man shot, killed by LA County Sheriff's deputies in Carson

Homicide detectives began investigating a deadly deputy shooting that happened early this morning at a Chevron gas station in Carson.

The incident was reported at around 2:20 a.m. in the 17400 block of S. Central Ave. near Artesia Boulevard.

The male suspect was pronounced dead, according to the Sheriff’s Department. It’s not clear what led up to the shooting. No deputies were injured.

Man killed by Carson sheriff’s deputies @LASDHQ at Chevron 2:20 am. Unknown circumstances. Homicide detectives just arrived. CHP extends sig alert until 7am 91 at Central Avenue pic.twitter.com/to14bmqQU8 — Michelle Valles (@MichelleNBCLA) August 7, 2023

A large perimeter was set up near the Chevron gas station.

The CHP also closed the 91 Freeway offramp on Central Avenue during the early morning hours while the active investigation continued.