Orange County Man Loves Disneyland More Than You, and He Set a Record to Prove It

There are a lot of people who love Disneyland, and try to visit as many days out of the year as possible, but one Orange County man took it a step further, setting a Guinness World Record.

Jeff Reitz, a 50-year-old from Huntington Beach, has spent the last eight years, three months, and 13 days living the dream -- which was a wish his heart made.

Reitz visited the Anaheim theme park 2,995 times in a row since 2012, making him the world record holder for most consecutive visits to Disneyland.

It started as a joke among friends, but has quickly made Reitz something of a celebrity.

He's also featured in the 2021 book edition of "Ripley's Believe It or Not!"

Reitz started chronicling his journey on Instagram.

Unfortunately, just before landing his magical 3,000th visit, the coronavirus pandemic shut down the park March 14, 2020.

He has a full-time job, but he also makes sure to watch the calendar for closures or other events.