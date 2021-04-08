Feel-Good Story

‘I Got In!' Repeat That 4 Times for This Orange County Student Accepted Into Multiple Ivy League Schools

In the video, as Gutierrez reads off acceptances to each school, she can be heard sharing the news with her parents, who are equally as thrilled.

By Heather Navarro

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Congrats, Stephany Gutierrez!

The Southern California student captured the moment on video when she and her very proud family learned she was accepted to not three, but four ivy league universities.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"I got in!" she can be heard saying of her acceptance to Columbia University before the squeals of joy begin. But the celebrating wouldn't stop there.

The Santa Ana High School student was accepted into Columbia, Brown, Dartmouth and Harvard.

LX 2 hours ago

Out of Ketchup? Expand Your Palate With These 7 Other Options for Your Fries

animals 3 hours ago

‘Tony' Hawk the Tortoise Tastes Freedom Before Reunion, Thanks to TV Appearance

TikTok 4 hours ago

NH Teen Helps Save W.Va. Boy After Seeing ATV Accident on TikTok

Her acceptance into Harvard elicited the biggest celebration of all.

"Are you ready for this?!We are PROUD to announce our 3rd SAINT from this school year who has been accepted to HARVARD University!" the high school said, celebrating her big win.

In the video, as Gutierrez reads off acceptances to each school, she can be heard sharing the news with her parents, who are equally as thrilled.

"Congratulations to Stephany Gutierrez for such an amazing accomplishment!" Santa Ana High School said in an Instagram post.

This article tagged under:

Feel-Good StoryOrange CountySanta AnaIvy League
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us