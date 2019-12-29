rideshare

Parolee Arrested For Alleged Criminal Threats To Rideshare Driver

The driver said the passenger was armed and was threatening to kill him.

By City News Service

UBER LYFT
Shutterstock

A 36-year-old parolee was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats as a passenger in a ridershare vehicle Sunday near the Hollywood (170) Freeway in Sun Valley, the California Highway Patrol said.

A rideshare driver on Roscoe Boulevard, west of the Hollywood (170) Freeway, flagged down a CHP patrol unit about 3:30 a.m. to say that his
passenger, Sergio Gonzales, was armed with a gun and that Gonzales threatened to kill him, according to a CHP news statement.

"Multiple CHP units responded and began conducting call outs to the passenger in English and Spanish," according to the statement. "The passenger remained inside the vehicle and would not respond to any commands to exit the vehicle."

The vehicle's windows were heavily tinted, so CHP officers were unable
to see inside. They used "less lethal shotgun rounds" and were able to see inside, eventually ordering Gonzales out of the vehicle.

He was taken into custody at 4:40 a.m. Gonzales was on parole for
resisting a peace officer and assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

