Person Killed During Wrong Way Vehicle Crash On Freeway In West LA

One person was killed and another was injured Sunday morning in a wrong way vehicle crash on the San Diego (405) Freeway in West Los Angeles, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash on the northbound freeway, at Getty Center Drive, occurred a little after 2:25 a.m., the CHP reported.

Paramedics dispatched to the scene at 2:31 a.m. rushed one person to an area hospital, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. That person's condition was not immediately known.

A vehicle was allegedly going northbound on the San Diego (405) Freeway and then made a U-turn, just south of the Ventura (101) Freeway.

It was later reported that a dark-colored SUV was going southbound in the northbound carpool lanes, when it crashed into another vehicle just south of Getty Center Drive. Several other vehicles then pulled over to the right
shoulder.

A representative from the coroner's office was called to the scene at 5:45 a.m.

