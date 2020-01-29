Photos: High-Rise Apartment Fire Injures 8 in West LA

By Layla Abbas

Firefighters in rescue helicopters hoisted more than a dozen people to safety Wednesday from a rooftop of a West Los Angeles high-rise building on fire.

Thick smoke billowed from the seventh floor, which is the sixth
"residential" floor above the building's lobby.

Eight people were injured, including a 3-month-old child. One person suffered critical injuries, according to the fire department. Most of the injuries involved smoke inhalation.

Below, a look in photos.

Jack Kensington
Firefighters in rescue helicopters hoisted more than a dozen people to safety Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 from a rooftop of a West Los Angeles high-rise building on fire. At least eight people were injured, including a 3-month-old child, and one person was in critical condition.
Ralph M. Terrazas / Los Angeles Fire Department
The Los Angeles Fire Department was on scene of a major fire that broke out in a West Los Angeles high-rise residence on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
Ralph M. Terrazas / Los Angeles Fire Department
Firefighters in rescue helicopters hoisted people to safety on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, from the rooftop of a West Los Angeles high-rise building where thick smoke billowed from the sixth-floor residences.
Rosy Cordero
"We have rarely done rooftop evacuations," LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas told NBC4. Firefighters in rescue helicopters hoisted more than a dozen people to safety on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, from the rooftop of a burning West Los Angeles high-rise building.
Ralph M. Terrazas / Los Angeles Fire Department
After most of the flames were knocked down shortly after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, the smoke cleared to reveal that the exterior of several floors on at least two sides of the building were charred.
Chopper 4
A firefighter was seen airlifting a person to safety from a burning building in West Los Angeles on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

