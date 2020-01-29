Photos: High-Rise Apartment Fire Injures 8 in West LA

Firefighters in rescue helicopters hoisted more than a dozen people to safety Wednesday from a rooftop of a West Los Angeles high-rise building on fire.
Thick smoke billowed from the seventh floor, which is the sixth
"residential" floor above the building's lobby.
Eight people were injured, including a 3-month-old child. One person suffered critical injuries, according to the fire department. Most of the injuries involved smoke inhalation.
