Plane Crashes in Santa Clarita, At Least One Dead

Authorities said the pilot was the only person on board.

By Sydney Kalich

Los Angles County Sheriffs Department confirmed a plane had crashed east of the 14 Freeway, killing at least one dead in Santa Clarita Saturday morning.

Authorities confirmed the crash after 10 a.m. on Saturday morning in a tweet. The aircraft was allegedly "engulfed in flames" after it crashed, according to officials.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at
10:11 a.m., and reported that it was a single-engine plane, and
that at least one person was dead.

The plane was completely destroyed and the fire was put out by 11 a.m. according to authorities.

The FAA said the plane was a homebuilt TM-1 Thunder Mustang and that the plane burned after crashing. Authorities said they believe that only person in the plane was the pilot.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the cause of the crash.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

