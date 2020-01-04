Plane Crashes in Santa Clarita, At Least One Dead

Los Angles County Sheriffs Department confirmed a plane had crashed east of the 14 Freeway, killing at least one dead in Santa Clarita Saturday morning.

Authorities confirmed the crash after 10 a.m. on Saturday morning in a tweet. The aircraft was allegedly "engulfed in flames" after it crashed, according to officials.

Video plane down NB 14 Newhall Ave Off Ramp pic.twitter.com/GG3x99ilxr — SCV 🚁🚔🚨 (@SCV_HLS) January 4, 2020

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at

10:11 a.m., and reported that it was a single-engine plane, and

that at least one person was dead.

The plane was completely destroyed and the fire was put out by 11 a.m. according to authorities.

The FAA said the plane was a homebuilt TM-1 Thunder Mustang and that the plane burned after crashing. Authorities said they believe that only person in the plane was the pilot.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the cause of the crash.

#Breaking Downed aircraft, 14 Fwy & Newhall Ave, East of 14 Fwy #Newhall, Santa Clarita Sta Deputies & @LACOFD on scene. Aircraft engulfed in flames, unknown condition of occupant(s) — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 4, 2020

#TrafficAlert Downed #aircraft in #Newhall



**14Fwy North at Newhall Ave East is closed until further notice**



Avoid the area, seek alternate route @SCVSHERIFF — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 4, 2020

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.