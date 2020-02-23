CORONA

Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Corona

By City News Service

Police Sunday were investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred while officers were pursuing two suspected burglars on foot in Corona.

No officers were injured, though it's unclear if either of the suspects were hurt because they got away, according to the Corona Police Department.

Officers responded to a residential burglary in progress call Saturday night in the 1800 block of Fir Street. When they arrived, they saw two suspects run from the property and during a foot pursuit, and an officer- involved shooting occurred, police said.

Officers last saw the suspects running east on Mahogany Street toward Via Pacifica.

Both suspects were described as men, with one wearing a black shirt and jeans and the other wearing a blue/gray hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Officers scoured the area for the men but cleared the area Sunday morning, police said in a tweet just after 9:20 a.m.

No arrests have been reported.

