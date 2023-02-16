Police Pursuit Ends in Deadly Crash in Northridge

Police are trying to track down suspects who fled the scene of a deadly crash in Northridge following a police pursuit.

Video from the scene at the intersection of Lindley Avenue and Roscoe Boulevard shows a black sedan and a black SUV were severely damaged.

The LAPD says it all started when officers tried to pull over the driver of a car. But the suspect refused to surrender and led officers on a pursuit. It’s not clear where the chase started, and why police initially wanted to speak to the driver.

While attempting to run away from the authorities, the fleeing vehicle crashed into another car. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man trapped inside one of the damaged cars. The unidentified man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s not clear whether he was an innocent bystander or someone who was inside the vehicle that officers were pursuing.

Police believe up to two people ran away from the scene. An LAPD helicopter is flying over the search perimeter to help look for them.

Drivers are being warned to avoid the area and look for alternative routes as the intersection of Roscoe and Lindley remain closed.

This developing story will be updated throughout the day.